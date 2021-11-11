Ravi Naik Purchases 122 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik purchased 122 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,703.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ravi Naik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Ravi Naik bought 201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.28 per share, with a total value of $16,337.28.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.