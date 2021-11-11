Ravi Naik Sells 323 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ravi Naik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Ravi Naik bought 201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,337.28.

STX stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

