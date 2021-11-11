Raymond James Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $47.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

