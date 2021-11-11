Raymond James Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $74.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,654. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

