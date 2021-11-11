Raymond James Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

