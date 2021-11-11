Raymond James Reiterates “C$20.25” Price Target for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) received a C$20.25 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.84 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.