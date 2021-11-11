Raymond James Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $225.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $184.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.32. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.