Raymond James Trims Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Target Price to $28.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

PROF stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

