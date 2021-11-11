Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

RTX stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

