RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 313.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

