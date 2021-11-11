Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4,033.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

