Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

RLLMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RLLMF remained flat at $$7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Real Matters has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

