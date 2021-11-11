ReapChain (REAP) Price Down 11.8% This Week

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $728,475.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00091060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.