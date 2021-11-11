Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 285.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

