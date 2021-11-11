Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beyond Meat (BYND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) recently:

10/27/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

9/28/2021 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

9/15/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

BYND stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

