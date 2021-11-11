Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

10/28/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

9/13/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

SLAB stock opened at $195.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $207.14.

Get Silicon Laboratories Inc alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.