Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,874 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

PRI opened at $162.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.38 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

