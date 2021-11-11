Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,848 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

