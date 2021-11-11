Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

