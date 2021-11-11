Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $840,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

