Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 27.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.