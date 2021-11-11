Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,271 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

