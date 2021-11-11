Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

