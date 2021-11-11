Reef Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Reef has a total market cap of $501.11 million and approximately $104.47 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.37 or 0.00368495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,800,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

