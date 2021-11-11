Refinable Market Cap Achieves $16.51 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00073849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.20 or 0.07225102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.40 or 0.99838391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

