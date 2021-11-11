Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Sells $155,306.90 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REG opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.