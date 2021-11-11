Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

