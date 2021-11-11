Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNT stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%. Senstar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 197.57%.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

