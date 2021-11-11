Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Silicom worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

