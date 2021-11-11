Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BXC opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

