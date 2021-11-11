Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 72,021 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

