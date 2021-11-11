Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,590,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $94,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Truist raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

