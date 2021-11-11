Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 166,300 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of SolarWinds worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 745,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 72,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 229,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 134,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.