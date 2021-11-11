Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 167,258 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 320.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 107.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 571,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 274.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

