Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $357.64 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003307 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $357.64 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 53.8% against the dollar.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

