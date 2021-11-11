Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX):

11/9/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

11/3/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

10/12/2021 – REGENXBIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

9/14/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Get REGENXBIO Inc alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.