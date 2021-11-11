Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX):
- 11/9/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
- 11/3/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – REGENXBIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 9/14/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RGNX opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
