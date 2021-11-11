Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA):

10/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,788 shares of company stock worth $1,924,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 110.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

