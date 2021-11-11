Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH):

11/3/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

11/2/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

10/29/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

10/5/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

