Restore (LON:RST) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday.

LON RST opened at GBX 497 ($6.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 446.04. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a market capitalization of £679.27 million and a PE ratio of 92.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

