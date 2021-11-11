Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth $9,529,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 501,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

RVI stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $22.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.