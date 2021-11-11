Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

