Reviewing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Leo Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leo Holdings III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 202.63%. Leo Holdings III has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.45%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Leo Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 3.98% -44.75% -25.89% Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Leo Holdings III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 5.25 -$4.66 million $0.17 11.18 Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leo Holdings III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Leo Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

