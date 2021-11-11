Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.86% -8.86% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 7.31 -$43.84 million ($0.39) -22.79 Ambrx Biopharma $13.67 million 34.06 -$16.54 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jounce Therapeutics and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 170.50%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Jounce Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the Ã and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. The company has license agreements with NovoCodex, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Agensys, Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., University of California, BeiGene, Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and The California Research Institute of Biomedical Research, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.