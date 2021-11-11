Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 46,677 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

Revolve Group stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 973,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

