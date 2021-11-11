Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $45,862.08 and $108.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.