RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $685.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RH has been benefiting from accelerated demand for home furniture and furnishing products, which is primarily attributable to the robust momentum in the housing market. The company has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants as well as cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with solid margins and operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, delay in manufacturing, low inventory and supply chain disruptions are ongoing headwinds. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $732.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $636.74 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $380.13 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $668.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RH by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

