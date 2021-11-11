Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $341.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 1,263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of Ring Energy worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

REI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.