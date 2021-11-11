RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $233.64, but opened at $288.90. RingCentral shares last traded at $298.13, with a volume of 78,039 shares.

The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.29.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

