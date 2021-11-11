Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $50,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $23,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $6,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

