RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,770.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($36.19) and last traded at GBX 2,760 ($36.06), with a volume of 134271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,680 ($35.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,604.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,536.82.

About RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.